Union Announces Industrial Action For NZ Bus Routes

Metlink operator NZ Bus has received notice from the Tramways Union that industrial action will begin on Friday 23 April 2021.

The industrial action will last for a full 24 hours, from 4am tomorrow Friday 23 April until 4am Saturday 24 April, when normal services will resume.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink says that Metlink is working with both parties to resume negotiations.

“Both parties are working with us regarding our offer of mediation and we hope that this action will bring them closer together and towards a satisfactory outcome to avoid more uncertainty and cancellations for passengers.”

"Until the parties come to a resolution, passengers are our main priority and we have a full range of communications across all our channels to let passengers know which routes will be affected.”

The NZ Bus routes affected are: 2, 3 ,21, 22, 12, 12e, 13, 14, 18e, 20, 28, 30x, 31x, 33, 34, 34, 36,37,81, 83, 84, 85x, N2, N3, N8, and N88.

“It is important to note this only relates to the specified NZ Bus routes. The majority of our services around the region will continue, unaffected. But it will have a significant impact on passengers in Wellington City,” says Scott Gallacher.

Passengers can keep up to date through the Metlink website and app.

© Scoop Media

