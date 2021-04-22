Final Days Of Firearms Buy-back

Police is reminding people who have prohibited firearms, or other specified items, it’s their last chance to hand them in.

The firearms buy-back ends on Saturday 1 May, so people have just over a week to bring items into stations for compensation,” Inspector Richard Wilson says.

“We need people to come into a station now to make sure they don’t miss out on compensation.

“We are encouraging people to give us a call on 0800 311 311, or check the Police website www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back to understand if they have newly specified items to bring in.

“We’ve worked hard to make the process as simple as possible because we know that our firearms community was key to the success of the last buy-back.

Those who have handed their items in so far have told us they found the process easy,” Inspector Wilson says.

If you have items to hand in, bring them in to your nearest Police station for compensation.

When you bring your items to a Police station, please remember to:

Transport your firearm/s and items safely and securely in a soft firearms bag or lockable hard transit case.

Ensure you bring photo identification with you, such as your firearms licence, driver licence, or passport.

Have your bank account number and proof of bank account, to ensure we have the correct number for you for your payment.

After 1 May, items are still able to be handed in under amnesty, without compensation, until 1 August.

If people would like to ensure someone is there to meet them, they can call 0800 311 311 or email buyback2021@police.govt.nz so Police can organise a time for someone to meet them at a station.

More information can be found at www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back.

Ensure no firearms or magazines are loaded and please remove all detachable magazine.

