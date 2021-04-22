Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Data From Latest Taranaki Trends Places Taranaki Back In First Spot For GDP Per Capita

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

The Winter 2021 edition of Taranaki Trends, produced by Venture Taranaki, explores how our regional economy is tracking, including some of the medium-term impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, a year on from the Level 4 lockdown in 2020; particularly around employment, construction, house sales, retail spend and the visitor market.

Significantly, in this edition, data indicates that Taranaki is once again ranked as having the highest GDP per capita in Aotearoa.

In 2020, Taranaki contributed $9.5 billion towards the national GDP of $323 billion. Our GDP contribution is driven by our high-productivity energy and food/agriculture industries.

"The latest data also indicates that Taranaki has not suffered some of the extremes that other regional economies have experienced as a result of COVID-19. We are in a fortunate position due to the strength and resilience of our food production industry, and also because our visitor industry is not as dependent on the international traveller," explains Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland.

Taranaki's visitor spend saw a decrease of only 1.8% (year on year) on the back of a strong showing in late 2020 and over the summer holiday period, which leveraged local events such as the Taranaki Garden Festival, TSB Festival of Lights and concerts at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands. These events likely attracted out-of-town friends, family, and other visitors keen to experience the region. Taranaki now sits just behind Northland, Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay in rankings on visitor spend by region in terms of growth.

"The visitor sector in Taranaki is less exposed to the international market, so the hit to visitor spend here has been less than many of our regional counterparts. We have worked closely with our visitor enterprises and event organisers to showcase our region and launch an effective and targeted domestic visitor attraction campaign. While Taranaki doesn’t traditionally rely on international visitors, with the opening of the Trans-Tasman travel bubble, we do expect to see the visitor market gradually build again," says Justine.

Retail spend is rebounding as Taranaki continues to support local. Taranaki-wide consumer spending was higher than pre-COVID levels from May 2020-January 2021, with total retail spend within Taranaki for the year ending December 2020 reaching $1,411,221,275.

"We have seen Taranaki’s consumer spend continue to grow. Our consistent increased spending over the last year has now nearly fully closed the deficit that was created during lockdown," says Justine.

The housing market in Taranaki, like many other parts of the country, is running hot, with the median sold house price in Taranaki topping $520,000, an increase of 15.3% from September 2020. The number of properties sold around Taranaki in February 2021 increased 31.4% from the same time last year.

"The value of houses in Taranaki increased across the board. House prices increased by 35.3% in Stratford, 34.6% in South Taranaki and 14.3% in New Plymouth district," explains Justine.

The construction industry is busy, with the total value of all building consents processed in Taranaki in the 12 months ending July 2020 increasing by 1.25% compared to the 12 months ending February 2020.

"While there are strong reasons for positivity, beneath the surface, COVID-19 has further extended the inequality gap for our lower socioeconomic communities and families," continues Justine.

Unemployment is up to 6.3% in Taranaki for the year ending December 2020, higher than the national average of 4.9% for year-end December 2020. Plus, there has been a 30% increase in people receiving Jobseeker support, with 5,154 people in February 2021, compared to 3,966 people in February 2020.

"The regional job market is proving a mixed bag with job seeker registrations remaining at heightened levels and unemployment being one of the highest in the country, yet at the same time we’re seeing increases in employment and skill shortages in certain industries such as construction."

"We’re also seeing an increase in new enterprises being registered, with 948 new businesses registered in Taranaki throughout 2020. This is 100 more than what was registered in 2019," explains Justine.

Youth NEET rates have dropped down to the lowest since 2017. The NEET rates for Taranaki decreased from 17.8% to 13.1%, placing our rating just above the national average instead of having one of the highest regional NEETS.

"It is likely that we’re seeing this decrease in NEET rates as more young people choose to stay in education due to the uncertain economic climate over 2020. Another reason may be an increase in availability of apprenticeship schemes in Taranaki and the free WITT courses that were on offer," says Justine.

"Beyond COVID-19 there are important broader policy and economic challenges that we need to be conscious of, such as our shift towards a low-emissions future, and the Government’s response to the final advice due from the Climate Change Commission in May 2021. There are many moving parts that affect our region as we continue to respond in the face of change," concludes Justine.

Taranaki Trends is produced by Venture Taranaki as a 6-monthly economic snapshot of our region. As such, it provides a range of metrics, represented as digestible charts and graphs, to help inform the region’s leadership, enterprises and investors. Please visit the Venture Taranaki website to view the Winter 2021 edition of Taranaki Trends - https://www.venture.org.nz/venture-taranaki/regional-intelligence/taranaki-trends/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Border Exceptions Will See More Families Reunited

Hundreds more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. More>>

ALSO:


PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 