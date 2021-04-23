Nearly 5,000 Pieces Of Public Feedback Received On NPDC’s Draft 10 Year Multi-billion Dollar Plan

Thousands of people have given feedback to the Mayor and Councillors on New Plymouth District Council’s (NPDC’s) draft $3 billion work programme for the next 10 years which focuses on Fixing the Plumbing, Greening our Place and Paying it Forward for our kids.

The public feedback was gathered from 3 March to April 6. It consists of 4563 surveys from the general public and in a first, 303 people gave their views as part of a representative sample which reflects the District’s demographic make-up.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says Councillors are hard at work reading through all the public insights to inform their decision making. “From Owae Marae to Greypower New Plymouth to supermarkets at Ōkato and Urenui, we’ve taken our draft $3billion work programme to our residents via 30 public events and hui, to see what people think. Our listening ears are on, we appreciate all the feedback and are hard at work reading it, as we ponder the big calls we’ll have to make to keep our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital on the right track,” says Mayor Holdom.

The next step in the process is:

· Those who wish to speak to the Mayor/Councillors about their feedback are able to at public hearings scheduled for 4,5,6,7 May in the Council Chamber, Liardet Street New Plymouth.

· 18 and 19 May, Councillor deliberations, public meetings Council Chamber.

· 16 June, adopt final 10 year plan, public meeting Council Chamber.

· The final plan must also be signed off by Audit New Zealand.

High level facts along with public surveys can be found on our website here: https://www.newplymouthnz.com/Council/Council-Documents/Plans-and-Strategies/Long-Term-Plans/Submissions-on-LTP-2021-2031

© Scoop Media

