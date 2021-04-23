Anzac Day Collection Day Changes

There will be some changes to rubbish and recycling collections due to the upcoming public holiday.

All rubbish and recycling collections will be a day later than usual in the week starting Monday 26 April because of the public holiday for Anzac Day.

This means if your rubbish or recycling collection usually falls on Monday, it will be collected on Tuesday. If it’s usually collected on Tuesday it will be collected on Wednesday and so on until Saturday. Collections will return to normal from Monday 3 May.

Hamilton City Council Rubbish and Recycling Manager Trent Fowles encourages residents to download the free mobile app Antenno to check their collection day. Antenno is the most accurate way to keep up to date with any changes as it sends weekly reminders. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

“Our customer support team are also here to help if you have any questions that can’t be answered online,” said Fowles.

You can also find out what day to put your bins out using the address finder on fightthelandfill.co.nz or by staying updated via posts on the Council Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

