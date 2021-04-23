Murder Charge Laid Following Alleged Assault

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan:

Police have today charged a 29-year-old man with the murder of Bradley King.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on 29 April 2021.

Mr King died in Palmerston North Hospital on 25 February 2021 after he was allegedly assaulted in Manawatū Prison on 11 February 2021.

We have advised Mr King’s family of this development and our thoughts continue to be with them.

As the matter is now before the Courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.

© Scoop Media

