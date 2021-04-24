Death Following 13 April Milton Highway Crash
Saturday, 24 April 2021, 5:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 25-year-old woman has died following a crash on Milton
Highway on 13 April.
The woman was critically injured
in the crash and passed away in hospital on 20
April.
Our thoughts are with her family and loved
ones.
The investigation into the circumstances of the
crash is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
