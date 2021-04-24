Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Oranga Tamariki And Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Join Forces To Support Tamariki

Saturday, 24 April 2021, 5:43 am
Press Release: Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc

Ngahiwi Tomoana, Chrissie Hape, Min Hon Kelvin Davis, Chief Executive Sir Wira Gardiner

Keeping tamariki with whānau and improving the health and wellbeing of Ngāti Kahungunu whānau, hapū and iwi is the aim of a new official agreement with Oranga Tamariki.

A strategic partnership was signed this afternoon by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chief Executive Ms. Chrissie Hape and Oranga Tamariki Chief Executive Sir Wira Gardiner.

“We are pleased to continue to evolve kaupapa that supports whānau development and we reiterate our intent to work with all government agencies collegially and challengingly to ensure we get the best results for whānau” says Ngahiwi Tomoana, Chairman, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated.

Children’s Minister Hon. Kelvin Davis was present for the signing of the official document at Ngāti Kahungunu offices in Hastings.

“The visit from Minister Kelvin Davis today adds a greater dimension to that relationship and reaches further to achieve the dreams for whānau vibrancy and whānau rangatiratanga over their own lives”. Tomoana said.

The official agreement with Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is the ninth strategic partnership for Oranga Tamariki says Chief Executive Sir Wira Gardiner.

“While we commit to this agreement today, we continue to build on the partnership gains that can only be realised through practice on the ground,” Sir Wira said.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chief Executive, Chrissie Hape said, “supporting whānau to be the best that they can be is the focus for the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi. The agreement today signals the commitment and willingness of both partners to put into effect what is needed for Ngāti Kahungunu mokopuna and their whānau to flourish and give life to the aspirations expressed in our moteatea Pinepine te Kura; wāhine purotu tane purotu; which underpins everything we do. We recognise that this will require significant change to policies, planning and service delivery not only within Oranga Tamariki but across Central government and we are ready for the challenge”

