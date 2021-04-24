Name Release - Fatal Crash, Te Puke
Saturday, 24 April 2021, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a crash on Te Matai Road in Te Puke on April
18.
He was Nicholas Wehner, 29, of Tauranga.
The
investigation into the circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
We extend our sympathies to Mr Wehner’s
family and
friends.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more