Fatal Crash - Awanui
Saturday, 24 April 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following a single vehicle crash in
Northland late yesterday.
The vehicle crashed into a
power pole on SH1 at Awanui about 11.35pm.
One person
was transported to hospital and has since died.
A
second person sustained moderate to minor
injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
