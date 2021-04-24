Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Shocked At Plans To Sell Iconic Heritage Soldiers’ Memorial Church

Saturday, 24 April 2021, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Friends of St David's Trust

Plans to sell the iconic heritage St David’s Church, also known as the Soldiers’ Memorial Church’ on Auckland’s Khyber Pass has shocked the community that has been actively campaigning to preserve it since 2014.

The decision by the Presbyterian Trust to put the potential three-site development block up for tender – just after Anzac Day – has blindsided the Friends of St David’s Trust, a community charity that has been advocating to protect the memorial church, hall and adjoining carpark.

“While this lack of consultation is hugely disappointing, our focus remains steadfast on the preservation of our taonga which is a sacred place built in honour of our soldiers, and a special space for all New Zealanders,” Paul Baragwanath, Chair of Friends of St David’s Trust said.

He is inviting the Presbyterian Trust to place a covenant on a sale-purchase agreement for the memorial church to enable the Friends of St David’s Trust to own the building and repurpose it as a centre for acoustic music.

“We have already invested $100,000 to commission a fully researched proposal and business plan to bring this dream alive so it would be the principled next step,” he said.

The RSA and the Royal New Zealand Engineers Charitable Trust have also united in support behind the Trust to protect the church from possible redevelopment as offices, apartments, or nightclub.

This Saturday 24 April at 5pm at its ANZAC service outside the church, the Friends of St David’s Trust will be officially announcing a new initiative to transform the church into St David’s Centre.

“It’s a match made in Heaven for musical performances given it has the most incredible acoustics, that have been verified by consultants, Marshall Day.”

RSA President, BJ Clark said the church was paid for and built as a living memorial to the lives lost in WW1 so it needs to be protected. This needs to be written into the deed of sale.

Joe Hollander, on behalf of the RNZE (Royal NZ Engineers) Charitable Trust, said St David’s said, “It is an important military and military engineering heritage site which needs to be retained and preserved. It is quite simply our Auckland home.”

Artist Max Gimblett, whose brass Remembrance quatrefoils covered the church in 2015 has also added to the chorus of support.

“This is devastating news. The Presbyterian Church must place a covenant on the title to protect the sacredness of St David’s and its role as a living memorial in the community. It must continue – lest we forget.”

ENDS

Saturday 5pm – ANZAC Eve service

70 Khyber Pass, Uptown, Auckland

Friends of St David’s Trust is holding its annual and possibly last ANZAC Eve Memorial Service on the grounds of the Church at 5pm sharp on Saturday evening, 24 April, and will be announcing details of its proposal for the future of St David’s as a centre for music for the Auckland region. It will be attended by members of the New Zealand Army which has been associated with St David’s since 1927. All welcome to this outdoor service.

www.SaintDavidsFriends.org.nz

www.RememberThem.nz

About St David’s

St David’s was built and dedicated The Soldiers’ Memorial Church in October 1927 and chosen by the RNZE (Royal New Zealand Engineers) as their church. It holds the Sappers’ Memorial Chapel, RNZE Roles of Honour WWI and WWII and the RNZE Memorial Window.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Friends of St David's Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 