Wellington Police Investigating Death In Mt Cook
Sunday, 25 April 2021, 5:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
24 April 2021
Police are investigating after a
woman was found deceased at a property in Mt Cook,
Wellington this evening.
Emergency services were
called to the address on Brooklyn Road at
6.30pm.
Enquiries are under way to establish the
circumstances of the woman’s death.
Further
information will be provided as it becomes
available.
