Homicide Investigation Launched In Christchurch
Sunday, 25 April 2021, 5:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Apr 24, 2021
A person has died after being located
with critical injuries at an address in Sydenham,
Christchurch this afternoon.
Police have launched a
homicide investigation into this incident.
Residents
in the area can expect to see a continued Police
presence.
Further information will be provided as it
becomes
available.
