Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Covid 19 Pandemic & Climate Change

Monday, 26 April 2021, 4:18 pm
Opinion: Peter Buckley

What is the government hiding from?

Here we are in the middle of a worldwide Covid 19 pandemic and the New Zealand Government seems to be focussing on Climate Change as the big issue; yeah right.

The big issue focus should be the Covid 19 pandemic. The government should be making sure New Zealand first is being protected from Covid 19 so we don’t have to go back into lock down, as we are seeing with other countries that thought were doing well but have had to go back into lock down.

The government should be focussing on strategies to solve the problems around the homeless, housing, health, food security, our aging infrastructure, and the local environment for our own communities first.

The money that is being spent on Climate Change and the bureaucracy that goes with that could and would go along way to fixing up our own country first and making sure New Zealanders are looked after and have services that they need first.

If we get our position right that will go along way to meeting our targets for climate change. Under the Emissions Trading Scheme we are currently on track to meet our targets as set out under the Paris Accord and yet the government is still spending huge amounts extra and taking actions that are going to impact on both our national economy and also on the security of food supply for the country.

Yes, we should be worried about climate change but not to the total detriment of our New Zealand population and our way of life.

The New Zealand government seems to be promoting us as a leading nation in the global Climate Change debate yet when you take a wider global viewpoint you very rapidly see that a lot of the proposed actions whilst they may look like good affirmative actions in a New Zealand context alone, in a global sense they are actually counter-productive to the global climate change targets.

By constraining our agricultural sector outputs we are actually just exporting the detrimental effects to other countries that will make up the shortfall through agricultural production from environmentally poorer farming methods.

Given that most of our agricultural production is for export markets and that our production methods are acknowledged as being some of the best in the world environmentally, any shortfall in our exports will be taken up by other countries with lesser environmental standards therefore resulting in an increase in carbon emissions.

So we have a government that is standing up and trumpeting to the world about how their policies are going to reduce our emissions profile on the global environment yet they are failing their own population in Housing, Homelessness, Child Poverty, Health, Water Quality, Food Security, etc.

Could our government be trying to hide from their failings, behind the rhetoric around Climate Change and Global Warming?

Peter Buckley, Board Member, P.L.U.G.
Primary land Users Group

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Peter Buckley on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 