Paakiwaha: Monday 26th April 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Former Māori politician Sandra Lee-Vercoe joins Dale to give her whakaaro on the current political climate.

Auckland Action Against Poverty Spokesperson Brooke Pao Stanley tunes in to discuss AAAP's call for the government to step up and provide liveable incomes for Pasifika and Māori communities susceptible to COVID-19 lockdowns.

CEO of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the South Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, Helen Leahy wants on the ground, local Māori service providers to play a much bigger role in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. She says they play a crucial role in engaging isolated communities and providing consistent and accurate messaging about the vaccines.

Health Minister Andrew Little says the Initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission’s assessment of the government's approach to mental health and addiction is underway and tracking well. He says it's an important step to provide better and equitable mental health and wellbeing outcomes for all people in New Zealand, after years of underfunding.

Māori education advocacy group Te Tira Kāpuia is backing calls from Unitec staff and students for a vote of no confidence in the new Unitec/MIT Subsidiary Board Chair. Tunuiarangi McLean says he supports Te Rōpū Mataara and their call for meaningful engagement with Māori

Māori Women's Welfare League president Prue Kapua joins Dale to discuss International Women's Day and how it relates to our wahine Māori.

Sr Josephine Gorman from Sisters of Compassion tunes in to talk about new inscriptions added to the UNESCO Memory of the World Aotearoa New Zealand Register. In particular, Suzanne Aubert’s “Manuscript of Māori Conversation”, held by the Sisters of Compassion; a manuscript of a phrasebook designed to help Europeans and Māori learn each other's language.

David Tapene calls in to discuss his latest project. Tapene, Kaiwhakamana with Bishop Te Kitohi Pikaahu and tutor of Hātea Kapa Haka has taken on the massive task of professionally filming and recording 200+ hīmene that our ancestors used to love and sing and repackaging it for a new generation.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hakinakina

