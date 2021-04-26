Update: Serious Crash, Dinsdale - Waikato - Waikato
Monday, 26 April 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
serious crash in Dinsdale, Hamilton.
The crash
occurred at the intersection of Whatawhata Road and Poaka
Avenue about 1.40pm.
Diversions will continue to be in
place for the next couple of
hours.
