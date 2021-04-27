Maritime Rescue After Man Clings To Pool Noodle Near Scorching Bay

Apr 26, 2021

A man was rescued today by the Police Maritime Unit after being stranded in the sea near Scorching Bay.

Police were notified by an off-duty officer just after midday of a male struggling in the water at Mahanga Bay.

Sea conditions were rough with a 25 knot north-westerly wind and a metre swell.

One male wearing a life jacket managed to swim to shore, a distance of approximately 240 metres.

This male then raised the alarm that his mate was still in the water missing.

The Police Maritime Unit on Lady Elizabeth IV attended and located the other male whose dinghy had sunk.

Only one of the two men had a life jacket, the other was clinging to a pool noodle for a flotation device.

This male was taken to shore aboard the Lady Liz and was treated for mild hypothermia.

Senior Constable Roscoe Lane says this is a good reminder of the need to be prepared before heading out on a boat.

“Police would like to remind people to check your craft and equipment is working before you hit the water.

“Always wear a life jacket when boating or using any other craft on the water, a pool noodle is not sufficient" he says.

“It’s a requirement to have a lifejacket of the right size for everyone onboard and good to have two forms of communication if possible and tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

"These males are lucky someone on shore spotted them and called for help, thankfully we got to him in time”.

© Scoop Media

