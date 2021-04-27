Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nevis Bluff, SH6, Autumn Programme – Rock Stabilisation And Inspection

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 12:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Following the school holidays, people who travel along State Highway 6 between Cromwell and Queenstown may spot activity above them on the rock faces that form the Nevis Bluff.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Nevis Bluff autumn safety programme gets underway from Monday, 3 May.

“People need to factor in short delays, up to ten minutes at a time, weekdays, for around three weeks,” says Mark Stewart, Central Otago Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi.

The work will run between 8am and 5pm from Monday, 3 May, to Friday, 21 May.

“People stopped in their cars may be able to see abseilers inspecting and removing loose rock on the Nevis Bluff rock face,” says Mr Stewart. “We need to ensure the road below is clear when rocks are being dropped or loosened.”

 

The work is being done by the Aspiring Highways team, contracted to Waka Kotahi.

“The Nevis Bluff is a site that we regularly inspect, monitor and stabilise as part of our commitment to provide a safe, accessible highway network,” says Mr Stewart. “The best time to do this work is the shoulder seasons in autumn and spring when traffic volumes are at their lowest.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding for any delays that they may encounter and thank them for following the temporary, lowered speeds which are for their safety and the safety of our workers.”

This work is expected to be complete by Friday, 21 May, subject to weather conditions.

The Nevis Bluff is about half-way between Cromwell and Queenstown – 25 minutes from Cromwell, 35 minutes from Queenstown, above the Kawarau River.

