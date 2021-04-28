Death Following Crash In Dannevirke
Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 9:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on SH2 in
Dannevirke this morning.
Police were called to the
crash at the corner of Otanga Road and SH2 at 5.45am this
morning.
Police are investigating the cause of the
crash.
The road is partially blocked and traffic is
down to one
lane.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more