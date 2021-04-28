Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

David Seymour To Provide A ‘Post-Budget Analysis’ For Kāpiti Businesses

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 9:51 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Kāpiti, 28 April 2021, David Seymour, Leader of The Act Party, will present ‘A Post Budget 2021 Analysis’ for Kāpiti’s business community following the release of the 2021 budget.

The Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce is hosting David Seymour at Southwards on 31 May 2021 from 5 pm. Jacinda Thorn, Co-Chair of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce, says this year’s Budget is significant, as it is the first Budget post the 2020 Level 4 Lockdown.

“12 months ago, we were closing our businesses, working from home during an uncertain time. A year on, our economy looks and feels different. More people are working from home and spending more money in the regions. Businesses have embraced flexibility.

“However, we still need to keep an eye on our long-term future. We aren’t out of the woods yet, and businesses need a clear path forward as we navigate the ongoing pandemic. We look forward to seeing how the Government will respond to these challenges,” says Jacinda Thorn.

This year’s Budget will be delivered on Thursday 20 May by Finance Minister, Grant Robertson and will focus on the Government’s overarching objectives for this Parliamentary term which are: continuing to keep New Zealand safe from COVID-19, accelerating the recovery and rebuild and addressing key issues like climate change, housing affordability and child poverty.

The Chamber event will be held on May 31, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Southwards Museum.

Register and purchase tickets here.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

