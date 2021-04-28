Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rebel Business School To Pop-up In Taranaki

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 10:00 am
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council

Budding entrepreneurs living or working in Taranaki will have the opportunity to attend a free ten-day business course from May 24 – June 4.

The South Taranaki District Council (STDC) has partnered with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to bring Rebel Business School Aotearoa to Taranaki as part of its economic and social development initiatives.

Over ten days, Rebel Business School (formerly PopUp Business School) delivers twenty workshops designed to equip participants with the tools they need to start their own business. Topics include building a website for free, the quickest way to find a customer and how to start a business with no money. The course does away with traditional thinking by replacing business plans with actionable, no-cost steps.

The course is free to participants who need only to commit to the ten days of the course. Running from 9:30am – 2:30pm daily, the first seven days will be interactive online sessions with the final three days being held at the Community Centre in Hāwera, including a trade show of the newly created businesses and a graduate celebration.

STDC business development manager Scott Willson is excited to be bringing Rebel Business School to Taranaki. “This gives anyone in Taranaki the opportunity to start a business and make money doing what they love. Participants get all the support they need to turn their idea into reality and even make their first sales within ten days. After the course, an excellent alumni programme provides an ongoing support network to help people grow their businesses,” he says.

“Small business is really important to the New Zealand economy. 97% of New Zealand businesses employ up to 20 people and this represents 60% of all jobs in New Zealand. We actively encourage people to make that step of getting on their small business journey and attend the Rebel Business School, Taranaki,” says MSD National Manager Industry Partnerships, Amanda Nicolle.

The PopUp Business School was brought to New Zealand from the UK by Kiwi Tony Henderson-Newport in 2017. “More than 1,000 participants have attended our events and formed businesses as diverse as Health & Safety consultants, a drone business, florist, crafts, food and so many more. It’s inspiring to see the excitement grow in attendees as their business comes to life,” Henderson-Newport says.

While the course is free for participants to attend, Henderson-Newport says it wouldn’t have happened without the generous support of its funding partners.

“We are grateful to our partners, STDC and MSD. They recognised what this opportunity means for the community and came onboard. We are just so excited to get stuck in.”

For more information and to get involved go to: www.rebelbusinessschool.nz/events

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from South Taranaki District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demonisation Of Film And TV Subsidies

Yesterday’s big winner at the Oscars was Chinese-American director Chloe Zhao and her film Nomadland…. And Weta Digital happens to be listed here among the post-production facilities that have been working on Zhao’s next film, the mega-budget Marvel blockbuster Eternals, due to be released on November 5, 2021... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 