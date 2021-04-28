Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tīrama Mai Brings Light To Ōtautahi Christchurch

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 10:32 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch’s inaugural Tīrama Mai lighting event will celebrate Matariki in the heart of the city and in New Brighton.

Zones within the central city and seaside suburb will be lit up from Friday 25 June until Saturday 10 July, with a series of innovative lighting installations, projections and illuminated artworks created by some of Canterbury’s best lighting artists.

Christchurch City Council Events and Arts Manager Tanya Cokojic says lighting events have proved popular in the city in the past and it makes sense to have a festival that marks New Zealand’s own unique culture and complements other Matariki events in the city.

“Tīrama Mai, meaning to illuminate or bring light, is the first time we have held a lighting event specifically to coincide with Matariki. We want it to grow to become a highly collaborative festival, with mana whenua guiding cultural elements and design.”

Residents and visitors to the city will be able to explore the lighting trails from 6pm - 11pm every night. Installations will be located around The Arts Centre, Christchurch Art Gallery, Worcester Boulevard, Victoria Square, Otakaro Avon River Precinct, New Regent Street and New Brighton.

Panels telling the story of Matariki will be put up in the central city a couple of weeks before the event starts.

Tīrama Mai will conclude with a Matariki fireworks display on Saturday 10 July in New Brighton.

“We’ve moved our big fireworks display, usually held each November, to July. Holding the fireworks earlier in an evening means families don’t need to be out so late and also allows people to visit New Brighton restaurants and cafes before or after the show.”

Ms Cokojic says over time the event will expand the current street theatre offering, and include exhibitions and exploration of moving image and projections.

“Ultimately we would like to expand into other areas in the Banks Peninsula and the city also.”

Tīrama Mai is just one of the events the Council has planned over the winter months. Other events include music festival Go Live! and KidsFest – which is celebrating 30 years of delighting and entertaining Christchurch children in 2021.

The Council is distributing a Winter What’s On? events guide to all Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri primary schools, libraries and service centres and some cafes at the end of May, which will outline the many other events organisations are also holding over winter.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demonisation Of Film And TV Subsidies

Yesterday’s big winner at the Oscars was Chinese-American director Chloe Zhao and her film Nomadland…. And Weta Digital happens to be listed here among the post-production facilities that have been working on Zhao’s next film, the mega-budget Marvel blockbuster Eternals, due to be released on November 5, 2021... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 