Murder Charge Laid After Hamilton Death
Thursday, 29 April 2021, 5:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hamilton City Area Commander, Inspector Andrea
McBeth:
A 18-year-old Cambridge man has been
charged with murder in relation to an incident in Nawton,
Hamilton.
A 43-year-old man died following the
incident at an address in Aileen Place this
morning.
The 18-year-old is appearing in Hamilton
District Court on the murder charge tomorrow.
We are
still in the early stages of the investigation, however, we
are not seeking any further people in connection with the
matter.
