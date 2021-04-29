Murder Charge Laid After Hamilton Death

Hamilton City Area Commander, Inspector Andrea McBeth:

A 18-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with murder in relation to an incident in Nawton, Hamilton.

A 43-year-old man died following the incident at an address in Aileen Place this morning.

The 18-year-old is appearing in Hamilton District Court on the murder charge tomorrow.

We are still in the early stages of the investigation, however, we are not seeking any further people in connection with the matter.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

