Council Guides Transformation Of The Central City

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A new plan is guiding the next stage of Hamilton’s central city transformation.

Today (29 April), Hamilton City Council approved a refresh of its Central City Transformation Plan (CCTP), to guide development and decision making and set the direction for the city’s future.

The last CCTP (2015) included key projects such as Victoria on the River, a city asset which is now a hub for city dwellers, shoppers, and visitors alike. Since then, residential populations are on the rise and significant investment into infrastructure projects and new development has provided the opportunity to reshape and refocus the CCTP.

Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor said the revised CCTP is a chance to build on this previous work and really create a place where people love to be.

“We want our central city to be the beating heart of Hamilton Kirikiriroa which always has something going on for our diverse communities to come together and enjoy. The CCTP highlights all of the work we’re planning to do over the next 30 years to make this goal a reality,” Taylor said.

“There is a strong focus on linking up the central city far better with the River, particularly in the cultural precinct between Victoria on the River and Waikato Museum. Incorporating the new Waikato Regional Theatre and a new pedestrian/cycle bridge near the museum into the central city is a key part of this.”

The CCTP identifies opportunities and challenges for the central city as well as seven key outcomes which over time will transform the city into a more inclusive, vibrant and prosperous place to be.

Included in the mix are proposals to celebrate our heritage and character, create more places to call home, more ways to get around, more greenery, more celebrations and events, more job opportunities and more places for creativity and play.

Deputy Mayor Taylor said while the CCTP is aspirational it also has an action plan to make it happen with a mix of short and long-term projects, as well as some initiatives ready for an immediate start.

“Through our Long-Term Plan we proposed funding for a number of central city initiatives so we can hit the ground running right away.”

Deputy Mayor Taylor said Council wants to shape a city where creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship are encouraged, Te Ao Maaori is celebrated, the environment is protected and enhanced, infrastructure needs are identified and met, and investment is stimulated through strong business confidence.

“Shaping a central city where people love to be is a key priority for Council, and this will make it happen.”

