Stratford Careers Expo Set To Inspire Local Job Seekers This May

A careers expo is planned for Youth Week 2021 in Stratford this May, and it’s sure to inspire our next generation of workers and those already in work but looking for change.

Hosted by the Stratford Mayors Taskforce for Jobs Workforce Programme, with support from the Ministry of Social Development, Stratford High School, Taranaki Diocesan, Rapid Relief Team and the Stratford District Youth Council, the event brings together a number of local businesses, services and training providers to provide a platform for people to learn more about their career options.

Workforce Coordinator Lisa Holland says, “Whether you’re at high school and considering what career path to take in a few years or already in the work force and looking to level up or change direction, there will be something for everyone.”

“Save the date, Friday 14 May and come along with friends and whānau to learn more about our amazing employers and training opportunities,” says Lisa.

The Expo will be held in the Stratford War Memorial Centre on Friday 14 May from 12 noon to 6.30pm, with general public entry starting at 3.30pm. Food will be available from the Rapid Response Team and Stratford District Youth Council.

Expo attendees can gain inspiration from a number of businesses, services and training providers including:

· NZ Defence Force

· Fire and Emergency NZ

· Police

· Stratford District Council

· Ministry of Social Development

· FEATS (adult and youth learning centre)

· Taranaki District Health Board

· ANZCO

· Tui Ora

· Tasman Training

· Tree Machine Services

· Livingstone Building Construction

· Western Institute of Technology in Taranaki

· UCOL

· NZ International Pilot Academy

· City Care

· Plus local recruitment agencies for people to sign up with on the day and many more businesses!

For more information please contact Lisa Holland on lholland@stratford.govt.nz or phone 06 765 6099.

© Scoop Media

