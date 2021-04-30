Muslim Kiwis Invite Friends To Experience Breaking Of The Fast

While fasting is practiced among most faiths including Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Sikhism, fasting during the holy month of Ramadan is particularly sacred in the religion of Islam. Ramadan is an ideal time for strengthening relationships and fostering unity among nations.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community is once again inviting fellow Kiwis to experience ‘Iftar’ (breaking of the fast). This will be held on the evening of 1st of May starting at 4pm at Baitul Muqeet Mosque in Auckland and Phoenix House Charitable Trust (22 Richmond Street Frankton) in Hamilton. This is the first time this event will be held in Hamilton with over 100 guests including MPs expected to attend. Fellow New Zealanders will learn how fasting during this Holy month teaches self-control, discipline, and inspires awareness of those who are less fortunate. Muslims are also encouraged to give additional alms during this month. After experiencing the breaking of the fast at sunset, guests will then have an opportunity to see the evening prayer service, as well as undertaking a guided tour of the mosque, followed by dinner.

“We are blessed to be living in New Zealand, being able to learn about each others’ faiths and enjoy a meal together amidst a global pandemic. This Ramadan we should pray for God’s mercy on humanity, especially for those who are underprivileged”, says Mr Bashir Khan, the President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 210 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of ‘Love for all, hatred for none’ is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers worldwide.

© Scoop Media

