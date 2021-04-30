Whangarei Police Appeal For Witnesses To Assault Incident In Otangarei

Whangarei Police are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated robbery incident on Sunday 25th April where a physically-disabled man on a mobility scooter was assaulted and robbed by two cowardly offenders.

The victim was travelling on his mobility scooter at around midday on the cycle pathway near the intersection of Jack Street and Miro Street in Otangarei when he was approached by two unknown males who were holding planks of wood.

The males assaulted the victim, who is unable to verbally communicate and couldn’t call out for help.

He was knocked unconscious by the offenders who also stole cash from his wallet.

The victim was able to eventually make his way home where he sent a text for an ambulance and was taken to hospital.

Police want to locate the males responsible for this serious incident.

The two males are described as teenagers of Maori ethnicity, one of whom was taller and slimmer in build than the other.

One of the males also has a distinctive ginger stripe down the middle of his hair.

Police want to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may recognise the description of these males.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file 210426/9966 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

