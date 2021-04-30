Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Earthquake, Tsunami Hazards Captivate East Coast Schoolkids In New Roadshow

Friday, 30 April 2021, 10:11 am
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

Students at Hatea-a-Rangi and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru in Tairāwhiti have been the first to take part in a new roadshow aimed at educating about the risks posed by a Hikurangi subduction zone earthquake and tsunami.

The school roadshow developed by East Coast LAB (Life at the Boundary) and delivered by an educator from the National Aquarium of New Zealand will visit 10 schools from Tairāwhiti down to Wellington. The roadshow is funded by the Earthquake Commission (EQC).

The Hikurangi subduction zone runs along the boundary where the Pacific tectonic plate moves beneath (subducts) the Australian plate. The zone runs about 50-100km offshore from Gisborne to Marlborough and is New Zealand’s largest and most active fault.

It has produced 10 major earthquakes across the last 7500 years, with the last large earthquake being about magnitude 8, between 470 and 520 years ago.

“Subduction zone faults are responsible for most of the world's largest earthquakes and tsunami, with Japan 2011 being the most recent example,” says Kate Boersen, East Coast LAB Project Leader.

Boersen says that the M7.1 earthquake off East Cape and two large quakes in the Kermadec Trench north of New Zealand, which sparked tsunami evacuations, has meant that the school roadshow has a fresh relevance.

“The East Cape, or Te Araroa, quake did not occur on the Hikurangi boundary, but it was very close by and many of the regions that felt that quake most strongly may also be those most impacted by a Hikurangi event. So, earthquake and tsunami are hazards adults and young people alike are very aware of right now.”

During the school sessions, students will learn about the latest hazard and impact science through interactive activities and even get to create a tsunami themselves, in the travelling tsunami wave tank.

“Growing the understanding of natural hazards amongst Aotearoa’s young people is a key part of our public education programme of work at EQC,” says Dr Jo Horrocks, Chief Resilience & Research Officer at EQC. “We know that when we provide this information at a young age it has a good chance of sticking and carrying that knowledge through to adulthood.”

Next stop for the roadshow is Hawke’s Bay.

The roadshow will visit these schools over the coming weeks and more locations will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

May 10th – Wairoa College

May 11th – Napier Intermediate

May 12th – Waipukurau School

June 1st – Otaki College and TKKM o Te Rito

June 2nd – Wainuomata High School

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Animals Fare Within A Racing Industry In Decline

Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>


 
 

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 