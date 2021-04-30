Two Arrested Following Timaru Assault

Two people have been arrested following an assault at a property in Glen Street, Timaru last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested says Police were called to the address about 7.30pm and found a man with injuries to his hand, believed to have been caused by a sharp weapon.

Police have not yet found the weapon and ask anyone in the Glen Street, Ayr Street, Tweedie Park, Essex Street and Selwyn Street area to please check their property.

“We are also interested in sightings of a quad bike being ridden in the area at that time last night,” Senior Sergeant Quested says.

“Enquiries are continuing and Police will be carrying out a scene examination at the property in Glen Street today.”

Anyone in the area who saw or heard anything last night that may assist Police enquiries is asked to contact Detective Scott Genet at Timaru Police on 021 1911 646.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a 29-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and two counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Both have been remanded in custody to reappear in Timaru District Court on Tuesday 11 May.

