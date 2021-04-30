Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire And Emergency New Zealand Opens Three New Facilities In Christchurch

Friday, 30 April 2021, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s commitment to rebuilding and enhancing its facilities in Christchurch in partnership with the community is being reinforced with the opening of three new buildings in two days.

Ilam Fire Station and the Ilam Fire Engineering Facility

The new Ilam Fire Station and the Ilam Fire Engineering Facility were opened today in a unique partnership which Fire and Emergency Board Chair Paul Swain says reflects the 27-year relationship between Fire and Emergency and the University of Canterbury.

"Having both facilities together on a university campus is a first for Australasia," Paul Swain says.

"The new fire engineering facility will be a centre of excellence, where Fire and Emergency’s own fire engineers and the university’s fire engineering programme will share resources and collaborate on research and development."

Paul Swain says the new Ilam Fire Station’s more central location on the corner of Creyke Road and Engineering Road, allows the station to serve Christchurch’s western suburbs as well as the University and community. The 16 career firefighters now based at Ilam were previously at the Harewood Fire Station.

Paul Swain opened the fire engineering facility while the new Ilam Fire Station was officially opened by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. Jan Tinetti.

Spencerville Fire Station

On Saturday 1 April, Minister Tinetti will also open the new Spencerville Fire Station, home to the recently created Spencerville Volunteer Brigade, which has brought together the former Bottle Lake Rural Fire Force and the former Brooklands Brigade.

Paul Swain says the establishment of the new Spencerville Volunteer Brigade reflects the changing needs of the community, and also makes best use of the diverse expertise of both brigades. The brigade’s territory covers a blend of urban housing, semi-rural blocks, an 80ha campground, and forests, which are also popular recreation areas for locals.

The 31 members of the brigade have been training and responding together from their new station since March, leading the way as the first fully unified brigade in Canterbury.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Animals Fare Within A Racing Industry In Decline

Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>


 
 

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 