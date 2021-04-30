Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seasonal Climate Outlook May - June

Friday, 30 April 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: NIWA

Outlook Summary

  • Rainfall is about equally likely to be below normal or near normal in all regions of Aotearoa New Zealand except the north of the North Island, where near normal rainfall is most likely. It’s possible that long dry spells continue over the next three months.
  • While rainfall events will occur over the next three months, their frequency may be reduced compared to normal. Groundwater and dam level recharge and increases in river flow and soil moisture will likely be less pronounced than normal.
  • Temperatures are very unlikely to be colder than average for the three months as a whole. Above average or near average temperatures are favoured for all regions except the east of the South Island, where above average temperatures are most likely.
  • While frosts and cold spells will occur occasionally, they are generally expected to be brief.
  • Air pressure is predicted to be higher than normal to the east of the country. This is expected to be associated with more westerly and northeasterly quarter winds than normal.
  • La Niña transitioned to ENSO neutral conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean during April as the sub-surface ocean continued to warm. For more information, see the Background.
  • Coastal sea surface temperatures (SSTs) ranged from 0.6 to 1.3C above average during April. Many areas experienced marine heatwave conditions, as described in the Background.
  • Soil moisture levels and river flows are most likely to be near normal in the north and west of the North Island, below normal in the east of the South Island, and about equally likely to be near normal or below normal in all other regions.

Regional predictions for May – July 2021

Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty

The table below shows the probabilities (or percent chances) for each of three categories: above average, near average, and below average. In the absence of any forecast guidance there would be an equal likelihood (33% chance) of the outcome being in any one of the three categories. Forecast information from local and global guidance models is used to indicate the deviation from equal chance expected for the coming three-month period, with the following outcomes the most likely (but not certain) for this region:

  • Temperatures are about equally likely to be above average (50% chance) or near average (45% chance).
  • Rainfall totals are about most likely to be near normal (45% chance).
  • Soil moisture levels and river flows are most likely to be near normal (45% chance).

The full probability breakdown is:

Central North Island, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatu, Wellington

Probabilities are assigned in three categories: above average, near average, and below average.

  • Temperatures are about equally likely to be above average (50% chance) or near average (45% chance).
  • Rainfall totals are about equally likely to be below normal (40% chance) or near normal (35% chance).
  • Soil moisture levels and river flows are most likely to be near normal (45-50% chance).

The full probability breakdown is:

Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa

Probabilities are assigned in three categories: above average, near average, and below average.

  • Temperatures are about equally likely to be above average (50% chance) or near average (45% chance).
  • Rainfall totals are about equally likely to be near normal (40% chance) or below normal (35% chance).
  • Soil moisture levels and river flows are equally likely to be near normal (40% chance) or below normal (40% chance).
  • River flows will likely be slow to recover since there is a lag between soil moisture replenishment and an increase in river flows.
  • Meteorological drought re-emerged during April in northern Hawke’s Bay and coastal Gisborne according to NIWA’s New Zealand Drought Index.

The full probability breakdown is:

Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough, Buller

Probabilities are assigned in three categories: above average, near average, and below average.

  • Temperatures are equally likely to be above average (45% chance) or near average (45% chance).
  • Rainfall totals are about equally likely to be below normal (45% chance) or near normal (40% chance).
  • Soil moisture levels and river flows are about equally likely to be near normal (40-45% chance) or below normal (40% chance).

The full probability breakdown is:

West Coast, Alps and foothills, inland Otago, Southland

Probabilities are assigned in three categories: above average, near average, and below average.

  • Temperatures are equally likely to be above average (45% chance) or near average (45% chance).
  • Rainfall totals are about equally likely to be near normal (45% chance) or below normal (40% chance).
  • Rainfall deficiencies will continue to be possible in the hydro lake areas.
  • Soil moisture levels and river flows are equally likely to be below normal (40% chance) or near normal (40% chance).

The full probability breakdown is:

Coastal Canterbury, east Otago

Probabilities are assigned in three categories: above average, near average, and below average.

  • Temperatures are most likely to be above average (50% chance).
  • Rainfall totals are about equally likely to be below normal (45% chance) or near normal (40% chance).
  • Soil moisture levels and river flows are most likely to be below normal (50-55% chance).
  • With the end of growing season, there will be less soil water uptake by plants, meaning that soil moisture can recover during rainfall events.
  • River flows will likely be slow to recover since there is a lag between soil moisture replenishment and an increase in river flows.

The full probability breakdown is:

Graphical representation of the regional probabilities

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Animals Fare Within A Racing Industry In Decline

Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>


 
 

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 