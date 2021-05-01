Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Michelin Star Chef Matt Lambert ‘Feasts’ In Marlborough

Saturday, 1 May 2021, 5:35 am
Press Release: Feast Marlborough

Feast Marlborough is super excited to bring International Kiwi Chef, Matt Lambert, to Marlborough as guest judge for this year’s Marlborough foodie spectacular - ‘Bayleys Friday Night Feast’

Born and raised in New Zealand, Lambert’s food draws on his Kiwi upbringing, and his passion for the incredible produce, coupled with a modern innovative approach to cooking techniques. He is excited to be in Marlborough as he uses many of the regions’ products in his cooking and many features on his extensive menus.

Matt will judge the ‘Marlborough on a Plate’ Challenge being held between local Chefs attending this iconic Marlborough foodie event, where they have to use a number of local Marlborough Food products in the dish.

Chefs will be battling out, not only for significant bragging rights amongst their peers, but also for a great prize of a luxurious night at Furneaux Lodge generously donated by event partner, Marlborough Tour Company.

Those attending the family-friendly street food festival will also be able to taste the dishes entering the ‘Marlborough on a Plate’ Challenge and Instagram their dishes to win an awesome voucher from Wither Hills Restaurant. The chef who produces the popular dish will also win an amazing chef knife from our prize partner - Southern Hospitality.

Some of the dishes include

- ‘Top of the South Butterfish and Chips’ created by Boom! Sauce, Spice, BBQ and Ocean Speared Fish.

- Wild Goat Stew, Salsa Verde, Cranky Goat Feta, Green Apple produced by Wither Hills Restaurant.

Speaking of his upcoming visit, Matt said,” I can’t wait to get amongst it in Marlborough. I’ve been a long time fan of the freshness of the incredible bounty that comes from the region, especially the kaimoana - and I even hope to get out on a boat with a rod while I’m visiting!”.

He added, “ There are some incredibly talented Chefs in the region and I can’t wait to see what magic they’ll create on the night .”

Matt is a chef of international acclaim recently returned home from a successful tenure in New York City including setting up his Michelin awarded restaurant, The Musket Room.

This Michelin star was held for seven years, adding to additional awards from ‘The Best Chef’ and ’ Star Chefs’.

Having worked on multiple projects in the USA he returned to New Zealand take the lead as Executive Chef at The Lodge Bar in Queenstown and Auckland.

Matt also competed on Food Networks "Chopped' and appeared on major USA TV networks CBS and NBC while cooking in New York.

Bayleys Friday Night Feast is on Friday 7th May from 3.30pm - 8.30pm at Blenheim Town Centre.

For more information : www.feastmarlborough.nz

