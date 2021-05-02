Man Appearing In Court After Death In Canterbury

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, Canterbury CIB:

Police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man following an incident north of Timaru on 30 April.

The man passed away in Christchurch Hospital yesterday evening.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and will be appearing in Timaru District Court tomorrow.

Charges are yet to be confirmed.

No other people are being sought in relation to this incident.

As the matter is now before the court, Police is not in a position to make further comment.

