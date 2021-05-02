Man Appearing In Court After Death In Canterbury
Sunday, 2 May 2021, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, Canterbury
CIB:
Police are investigating the death of a
68-year-old man following an incident north of Timaru on 30
April.
The man passed away in Christchurch Hospital
yesterday evening.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested
and will be appearing in Timaru District Court
tomorrow.
Charges are yet to be confirmed.
No
other people are being sought in relation to this
incident.
As the matter is now before the court,
Police is not in a position to make further
comment.
Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>