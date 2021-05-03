Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Living Streets Wellington Salutes Jane Jacobs With A Capital Urban Walk

Monday, 3 May 2021, 6:11 am
Around the world, people celebrate Jane Jacobs’ urbanist legacy in early May. Due to Covid-19, only a few walks can happen in real life rather than virtually in 2021. In Wellington, Living Streets Wellington leader Ellen Blake and founder and former Mayor Celia Wade-Brown decided that Wellington’s walkability is a tribute to urbanist thinking already and could become even better. Join us on Friday 7th May at 12:15 pm.

Ellen Blake says, “Jane Jacobs was an inspirational woman whose activism in favour of street life rather than huge projects and motorways still rings true.” Ms Blake says, “With Let’s Get Wellington Moving at last considering various improvements for people on foot, time is ripe to promote some critical opportunities we see, such as giving pedestrians far higher priority from the Railway Station to Featherston Street.”

Celia Wade-Brown adds, “Wellington’s full of fascinating corners. I love the Katherine Mansfield statue ‘Woman of Words’ as there are all too few statues of women. The Commonwealth Walkway ties together many points of significance from Wai-Titi landing to the soundscape in Woodward Street tunnel.”

Mike Mellor, a life member of Living Streets, speaks of missed opportunities, “The railway station used to be at Chaffers, where the supermarket now blocks the view of the sea, the Urban Motorway was originally intended to have a green link connecting both halves of the Bolton Street cemetery. Let’s make sure we don’t miss more opportunities to make Wellington more walkable!”

Craig Stanfield, also a Living Streets member, says “In 2004, Wellington City Council, commissioned internationally-renowned urban designers, architects and planners Gehl Architects to study Wellington downtown. One of their main findings was that the barrier between the city centre and the waterfront was a major part of the problem. After 17 years, will Let’s Get Wellington Moving address the heavy traffic and the difficulties in crossing them, particularly as a pedestrian?

Inaugural Jane’s Walk for Wellington

Join us on Friday 7th May at 12:15 pm for an hour’s free citizen-led walk, exploring some well-known spots with a ‘Jane’ lens! Starting at the Sexton’s Cottage, Bolton St cemetery, we will ask what’s special here? The pleasant green lunchtime stroll has a long story and was critical in shaping the central city. Māori history and public art are woven into the walk, from hidden corners and buried streams to the waterfront.

Limited numbers, registration: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/inaugural-janes-walk/wellington

Jane’s Walk

The first walk was established in Toronto in 2007, Jane’s home for her last 40 years. Jane’s ideas and influence extend worldwide and, a decade later, there were over 1000 Jane’s Walks worldwide, in 26 countries across 6 continents.

www.janeswalk.org

