Police Appealing For Sightings Of Missing Fisherman In Raglan

Monday, 3 May 2021, 12:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waikato Police are appealing for assistance from the public regarding a missing fisherman in Raglan.

The man in his forties notified a friend yesterday that he was going to fish off the rocks at Papanui Point and would be returning that afternoon.

The man’s vehicle was later located in the Papanui Point carpark and his belongings located on the beach.

Search and Rescue have been searching the area today but have been unable to locate the man.

Police ask that anyone who has been in the Papanui Point area since yesterday morning and has witnessed anything of note to get in contact on 105 quoting file number 210503/2078.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


