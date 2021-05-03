Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nib Little Legends $10k Relay Gives Local Junior Rugby Club A Healthy Funding Boost

Monday, 3 May 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: nib NZ

Pakuranga United Rugby Club, from East Auckland has beaten out nine other junior rugby clubs to win the grand prize in the nib Little Legends $10k Relay. The relay race, hosted by nib New Zealand (nib) in partnership with The Blues, took place during half-time at the Blues vs Chiefs match on Saturday, 1 May 2021.

The event saw 100 kids (aged 12–13 years) take to the field, running in their club teams and working together to try and secure the $10,000 prize which will support the health and wellbeing of their junior club rugby players and community.

The 10 finalist clubs were as follows:

· Hikurangi Rugby Club (Northland)

· Kumeu Rugby Club

· Northcote/Birkenhead

· Old Boys Marist (Northland)

· Otahuhu Rugby Club

· Pakuranga Rugby Club

· Papatoetoe Rugby Club

· Suburbs Rugby Club

· Takapuna Rugby Club

· Waitakere Rugby Club

nib New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said community sports play a critical role in encouraging an active lifestyle, so helping up and coming Kiwi rugby players was a natural fit for the business.

“Many local and major sporting activities were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, so we wanted to do something special to support the health and wellbeing of our junior rugby players,” Mr Hennin said.

“Congratulations to Pakuranga United Rugby Club and to all the teams who ran a great race! We look forward to seeing how the funding is put to good use in our local sporting community,” he added.

Pakuranga United Rugby Club Operations Manager, Amanda Dyason said the relay race provided a great opportunity for junior players to work together and encouraged healthy competition among the community.

“The team had an amazing night, and it was a real honour to take home the generous prize of $10,000. Our club has grown organically around a male dominated environment, but we’re committed to offering a more inclusive rugby programme to our community. This funding is going to enable us to upgrade our facilities from male only to multigender, so we’re very grateful for that,” Ms Dyason said.

Blues Head Coach, Leon MacDonald added, “As a code more broadly, we’re also working towards being more inclusive. Having hosted our first women’s match between the Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park on Saturday, we’re very pleased to have been able to partner with nib for this initiative and help Pakuranga United upgrade their facilities.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from nib NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Collins’ Desperation, And Joe Biden’s Left-wing Image

The difficulty with translating the Treaty partnership into the realities of parliamentary rule is that at best, Maori have been treated only as co-pilots, still flying on captain’s orders. Yet if we have learned anything in the past 180 years, it is that the Maori passengers on board will reach their destination only if and when Maori are at the controls. Ultimately, true equality means more than just having an input, however valued, into someone else’s decisions... More>>

 

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 