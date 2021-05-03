Serious Crash Owhiro Bay, Wellington - Wellington
Monday, 3 May 2021, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
involving a truck and a car on Happy Valley Road, Owhiro
Bay.
Police were notified of the crash between Ohiro
Road and Lanfill Road at about 1.40pm.
The road is
closed and there are indications of serious
injuries.
Anyone wishing to access the landfill, must
do so through the southern end of Happy Valley
Road.
