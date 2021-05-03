Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hundreds Raise Hand For Southern’s COVID-19 Vaccine Workforce

Monday, 3 May 2021, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

Doctor David Hunt and his wife Hilary have come out of retirement to support the COVID-19 vaccine workforce. The Dunedin couple are joined by over 800 others who have expressed an interest in joining the campaign.

Dr Hunt, a former anaesthetist, couldn’t wait to get involved as a vaccinator and his wife has joined him at the Dunedin clinic in the Meridian mall as part of the non-clinical staff.

The on-boarding of the Southern district’s vaccine workforce is well underway with at least 170 formal offers accepted to date, equating to 92.5 FTE, and another 83 offers extended. This includes clinical and non-clinical staff who will become the core workforce as we continue the COVID-19 vaccine campaign, building towards vaccinating to the general population (Group 4) in July.

‘We have had a fantastic response to our call to mobilise a workforce to support our vaccine rollout, with over 800 expressions of interest. Thank you to everyone who has put themselves forward, particularly those coming out of retirement to support our efforts,’ said Hamish Brown, Southern DHB Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Incident Controller.

It is estimated that the Dunedin and Invercargill clinics will require 130FTE when they are operating at capacity in July. Otago Polytechnic will supplement the Dunedin clinic with 35 final year students and eight registered nurse academics during the peak period.

As staff are on-boarded, they undertake a range of training. Clinical roles take part in day long face-to-face training sessions, as well as online components.

The fantastic progress recruiting our new vaccine workforce for the Southern region is due to the work of a significant collaborative effort across many of the Southern DHB's support and corporate service teams.

‘This has been, and continues to be, a stellar effort from all involved. Specifically, a massive thank you to our small human resources team of very dedicated individuals for the many hours of work which have allowed us to get to this point,’ Brown said.

He also acknowledged the hard work of partners across the Southern health system, including WellSouth, general practices, the pharmacy sector, Māori health providers, rural hospitals, aged residential care providers in the successful start to vaccinating the district.

If you have expressed your interest in joining the COVID-19 vaccine effort, thank you, your support and willingness to be involved is crucial. Please bear with us as our teams continue to work their way through applications as quickly as possible.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Collins’ Desperation, And Joe Biden’s Left-wing Image

The difficulty with translating the Treaty partnership into the realities of parliamentary rule is that at best, Maori have been treated only as co-pilots, still flying on captain’s orders. Yet if we have learned anything in the past 180 years, it is that the Maori passengers on board will reach their destination only if and when Maori are at the controls. Ultimately, true equality means more than just having an input, however valued, into someone else’s decisions... More>>

 

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 