Waste Free Workshops Return To Timaru

Those wanting to know more about how to reduce waste and have a bit of fun will rejoice, knowing that the Waste Free Workshops presented by Kate Meads are returning to Timaru. The widely popular, waste reduction workshops educate people about simple changes they can make to benefit their wallet and waste bin.

Waste Free with Kate & Co along with support from the Timaru District Council present two workshops on Wednesday 5th May: Waste Free Parenting Workshop, 11:00am – 1pm and Waste Free Living Workshop, 5:30 – 7:30pm. Both workshops are being held at the Timaru District Council.

The humorous, plain speaking Kate Meads, who features on the new season of TV One’s ‘Eat Well for Less’ show, has been running workshops in Timaru for the last six years. Attendees are guaranteed relaxed, highly educational workshops, full of simple ideas to create change and minimise waste.

Kate shares ideas such as, if every baby in New Zealand had just one change per day into a reusable nappy, for one week, it would result in one million disposable nappies not being sent to landfill. She also shares facts such as, in the last ten years there has been more plastic created than in the previous entire century. “People need to feel waste confident, these workshops are designed to educate and inspire to not only play their part, but also reduce the scary statistics”, says Kate Meads.

Tickets are $27.00 inclusive of all fees and are available from katemeads.co.nz by searching ‘Timaru’. Attendees also receive a goodie bag valued at $100 which includes waste reduction products relevant to each workshop from supporting companies of Waste Free with Kate & Co.

