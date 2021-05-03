UPDATE - Serious Crash Owhiro Bay, Wellington - Wellington
Monday, 3 May 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died, following a
serious crash on Happy Valley Road, Owhiro Bay earlier
today.
Police were notified of the crash involving a
truck and a car at about 1.40pm.
The road will remain
closed while emergency services work to clear the
scene.
The Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance.
© Scoop Media
