Fatality Confirmed Following Crash In Rotorua
Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died after a car collided with a tree on
Arawa Street in Rotorua.
The crash was reported to
Police just after midnight.
The person was the only
occupant in the vehicle.
An investigation into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
