Freemasons Donate $200K In Scholarship Funding

Freemasons NZ has donated $200,000 in scholarship funding to 28 Kiwi university students studying subjects ranging from conflict and terrorism studies to philosophy, nursing and engineering and primary school teaching.

The annual donation from the Freemasons Charity marks the 43rd year the scholarships have been presented.

The Freemasons have donated nearly $6 million in scholarships to over 1,200 New Zealanders in that time, including prime minister Jacinda Ardern when she was a student.

Freemasons grand master Graham Wrigley says the scholarships are awarded to support excellence in education, particularly in the sciences.

“Freemasonry is all about helping people be the best they can be and when we see people striving to achieve and excel, like these students, we want to encourage and support that.

“These students have real talent and will be able to contribute immensely to the communities they live and work in.”

Infometrics senior economist and prominent commentator Brad Olsen, who is a former Freemasons scholar, says this kind of support by Freemasons is hugely valuable.

“These Freemasons scholarships help enable some of our country’s future leaders. They are of enormous support to scholars and recognise the current and future contributions these scholars make to their communities.”

The scholarships will be formally presented at Parliament on May 6 at 11.00am by the grand master and former New Zealander of the Year, Dr Lance O’Sullivan.

