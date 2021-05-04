Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appeal For Information After Man Sustains Injuries In Māngere

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in our investigation into an incident where a man suffered critical injuries in Māngere.

At around 8.30pm on Wednesday 28 April, emergency services were called after a man fell from a moving vehicle on Robertson Road, near the intersection with Gadsby Road.

The vehicle involved did not stop after the incident occurred.

The man who fell, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to Auckland Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The investigation team are aware of a number of witnesses who came to the victim’s aid immediately after the incident occurred.

Unfortunately, a number of these people did not remain at the scene and Police have been unable to speak with them.

Police urge any of those people to come forward.

From those witnesses who have been spoken to, we believe a light coloured van or people mover, possibly grey in colour, was involved in the incident.

Our enquiries are still in the early stages and Police are continuing to canvass for additional CCTV footage or witnesses.

At this point we believe the vehicle involved has travelled away from Enuamanu Road and in the direction towards Robertson Road.

We are releasing images of the light coloured vehicle believed to be involved.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the vehicle or those who were occupants at the time.

Information can be provided to Counties Manukau CIB on (09) 261 1321 or alternatively it can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 