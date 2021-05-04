‘Chocstock’ - New Zealand’s First Craft Chocolate Festival To Hit Capital In July

Wellington, 4 May 2021 - Wellington Chocolate Factory (WCF) and The Chocolate Bar are today launching New Zealand’s first craft chocolate festival - Chocstock - bringing together for the first time New Zealand’s best craft chocolate makers in Wellington on 3 July 2021.

The brainchild of WCF and The Chocolate Bar, the festival celebrates NZ’s local craft chocolate industry, featuring makers including Baron Hasselfhoff’s, Lucid Chocolatier, Ocho, Foundry Chocolate, Shirl & Moss, Raglan Chocolate and Flint Chocolate. During Chocstock, Eva Street - Wellington’s tastiest laneway - will also offer everything from chocolate beer, chocolate pizza and specially created desserts.

Matt Williams, General Manager of WCF, says Chocstock aims to connect and unify the blossoming NZ craft chocolate industry and its award-winning makers who celebrate and hero the cocoa bean.

“This is the first time all these makers have been under one roof, which we’re incredibly excited about. Globally the bean to bar movement is growing, as consumers demand more transparency and sustainability in their chocolate and realise the depth of problems - from slavery to deforestation. Craft chocolate opens up the category to be more like craft beer or fine wine, exploring the plethora of flavours possible with different cocoa bean varieties/origins and chocolate making techniques to celebrate the natural cocoa bean flavours. It’s a unique opportunity for people to immerse themselves in everything craft chocolate, tasting some of the best award-winning bars New Zealand has to offer.

Luke Owen Smith, founder of The Chocolate Bar, says more people are realising the strength of their purchasing power.

“Our business has gone from strength to strength over the years as people have discovered the depth and deliciousness of craft chocolate. With Chocstock, we want to educate people about the power of small batch production and why transparency matters - shining a light on the craft chocolate making process - while they get to taste some of the most innovative and highest quality chocolate in the world,” says Luke Owen Smith.

Over the weekend, chocolate-fans can also attend ticketed events with guided tasting sessions on Whisky with Chocolate at Hanging Ditch and Beer with Chocolate at Fortune Favours. The inaugural Chocstock will be held on Saturday, 3 July, at WCF’s Eva Street Factory, with eight one-hour slots where fans can meet the makers and make their chocolate dreams come true. Tickets go on sale 24 May. The inaugural Chocstock event has been made possible thanks to funding from the Wellington City Council.

About Wellington Chocolate Factory

Nestled in the heart of Eva Street (Wellington's most sought-after foodie laneway), Wellington Chocolate factory has been lovingly handcrafting New Zealand's finest small-batch chocolate since 2013.

New Zealand's original, organic, bean-to-bar chocolate producer offers 'true to the bean' flavours, with nothing added except what matters, allowing the taste and real character of its beans to shine. Great New Zealand Chocolate that's organic, sustainable, and contributing to a better world - Wellington Chocolate Factory sources only the highest quality beans from ethical suppliers - supporting local farmers and ensuring fair trade; creating a better world, one bean at a time.

About The Chocolate Bar

The Chocolate Bar is New Zealand's premiere craft chocolate retailer and subscription service. Chocolate aficionado Luke Owen Smith curates monthly boxes of quality craft chocolate, as well as offering a range of gift boxes and a vast selection of bars from around the world. Craft chocolate makers are popping up all over the globe as part of the growing bean-to-bar movement and each month Luke selects the best of the best to be delivered to your door. All of the chocolate you'll find at The Chocolate Bar is made from scratch, from the bean, using the highest quality and most ethically traded cacao in the world. Once you've gone craft, you can't go back!

