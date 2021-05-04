Update: Serious Crash – Tram Road, Waimakariri - Canterbury
Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 12:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a
two-vehicle collision on Tram Road this
morning.
Emergency services were notified at
7:29.
Police would like to thank motorists for their
patience.
