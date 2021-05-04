Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tribute Paid To ‘stoic, Principled Councillor’

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and her colleagues have paid warm tributes to Councillor Margaret Forsyth who died today.

Councillor Forsyth was serving her third term as a Hamilton City Councillor. She first served from 2010 – 2016 and was elected again in 2019. During this term she was Chair of Council’s Environment Committee.

As well as her community work, Forsyth was well-known throughout New Zealand as part of the Silver Ferns Netball World Championship team in 1979 and 1987. She played goal attack in 64 international tests before turning her attention to family, and later coaching.

In July last year, she attended an investiture ceremony in Auckland where she officially became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to netball and the community.

Just three weeks ago, Forsyth took leave from Council to manage health challenges that she had been dealing with quietly for some time. She died at home today surrounded by family including her sons Thomas, Jonathan and Lucien.

Southgate said Forsyth was a “stoic and principled” Councillor who was forthright and considered in her views.

“Margaret was not afraid to speak her mind and to take a firm position on issues that were important to her and to our community. She delivered exceptional service to our city in many ways, over many, many years,” she said.

“She was an outstanding role model for young women in particular. She was well loved and respected and her passing will be a huge shock to many. I and her many friends and colleagues at work are deeply saddened and send the family our love at this time.”

Councillor Angela O’Leary said Forsyth was both a colleague and a “kind and caring friend”.

“We became fast friends at Council as soon as Marg was elected and I loved her for her straight-talking and no-nonsense approach. She was very kind and very loyal and I will miss her dreadfully.”

Forsyth first advocated for an overall cycling plan for the city and it was fitting a long-term cycling strategy was approved by Council just last week, O’Leary said.

“Having that cycling plan in place will be one of Margaret’s legacies for the city, but there are many others. She was passionate about getting more women involved in politics and she was incredibly supportive of others who put themselves forward and tried to make a positive difference.”

Southgate said she and O’Leary were working directly with Forsyth’s family to make arrangements for a fitting tribute from the city.

“Those details will come. But right now we are mourning a colleague and a friend and doing what we can to support Margaret’s family.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 