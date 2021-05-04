Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Construction Paused On SH1 Loop Road Safety Improvements Project

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Road works at Loop Road will pause this month as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency awaits confirmation of the preferred corridor for the Whangārei to Port Marsden Highway four-lane upgrade later this year.

Construction of the single lane roundabout, extension of the northbound passing lane and safety improvements to the Portland Road and Otaika Valley Road intersections are on track to be completed in the coming weeks.

Waka Kotahi National Manager Infrastructure Delivery Andy Thackwray says additional design time is required prior to constructing the proposed two-lane bridge for the Loop Road project to ensure the design and location of the bridge can be incorporated into the four-lane upgrade.

“It’s important that we take the time now to get the design right. While pausing construction now may result in a short delay in providing a dual lane roundabout for road users, it significantly reduces the risk of needing to undertake disruptive re-work on the corridor in the future,” Mr Thackwray says.

While the dual lane roundabout at Loop Road is a key connection for the four-lane upgrade of State Highway 1, the road alignment south of the roundabout is still to be determined.

“The Loop Road intersection will continue to operate as a single lane roundabout until a bridge over Otaika Stream is constructed to take the additional lane. We are asking for people to continue to be patient through the site area,” says Mr Thackwray.

“Safety is our top priority and the distance between the roundabout and the current bridge is too short for two lanes of southbound traffic to safely merge into a single lane.”

Once works are completed, temporary safety barriers and road cones will be removed and the posted speed limit through the area will be lifted to 60km/hr.

Design and construction of the southbound lanes and new bridge for Loop Road will recommence once the preferred corridor for the Whangārei to Port Marsden Highway is confirmed later this year.

Construction of the Whangārei to Port Marsden Highway project is programmed to commence in late-2023/early-2024.

You can find more information on the Port Marsden Highway project here

For more details on the Loop Road Safety improvements, please visit:

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-loop-road-safety-improvements

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 