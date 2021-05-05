One Week Left To Help Secure Kāpiti’s Future

Kāpiti Coast District Council is urging people to have their say on its draft Long-term Plan 2021–41 before it’s too late. Consultation closes 5pm, Monday 10 May.

The draft Long-term Plan lays out the mahi Council intends to do over the next 20 years. It details the planned activities, services and projects, how much things are likely to cost and how Council plans to pay for them.

Mayor K Gurunathan says Council has received close to 200 submissions so far.

“We’re grateful to those in our community who’ve had a say. Every submission counts and the feedback we receive will help Councillors deliver the finalised Long-term Plan with confidence and a collective voice.

“We’re looking for people’s views on four key decisions, the big issues and challenges we’re facing as a district, our proposal to increase our work programme and the proposed average rates increase.

“It may seem a lot but you don’t have to have a say on every aspect of the plan, just the bits that matter to you.

“We know people are busy but it doesn’t have to be a time consuming process. There are a number of ways you can have your say.

“You can have your say online at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/longtermplan, you can email Council at longtermplan@kapiticoast.govt.nz, or you can pick up our consultation document, Securing our future, from your local library, pool or Council service centre and complete the form at the back,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

Once consultation is closed, each submission will be carefully considered by the full Council before they make final decisions on the content of the Long-term Plan and setting the rates for 2021/22.

Council is scheduled to adopt the final Long-term Plan end of June.

© Scoop Media

