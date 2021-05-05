Tractor Trek Fundraising Success

With roughly 1111 more kilometres under their belt, the drivers from the Thornbury Vintage Tractor club are ready to put their feet up. A project that has been months in the making has proved to be a successful community led fundraising event. So far, the tractor trek has raised an impressive $7577 for the Southland Charity Hospital. Despite their efforts, praise has been deflected to the importance of supporting a good cause. The long journey and tour of the Canterbury Charity Hospital has given the trekkers the opportunity to reflect on the importance of charitable hospitals in addressing the inequities within the healthcare system in New Zealand.

Many of the drivers have had first-hand experience with cancer. With this comes the acknowledgment of how instrumental private care was in their treatment and recovery. However, this is a privilege that not all can afford or have access to. The Southland Charity Hospital aims to provide accessible care and reduce the imbalance that occurs when patients seek specialist care. The charity hospital relies on community funding as it does not receive government grants.

The amount raised is a testament to the determination of the Thornbury Vintage Tractor Club. It also demonstrates the continuous support and creativity of the Southland and Otago community to come together to orchestrate and support fundraising events for the Southland Charity Hospital. To date fundraisers for the charity have ranged from bowlathons, haircuts, no haircuts to stock sales.

“We are so grateful for the number of community led fundraisers. The generosity and innovation of our community members has made a huge contribution to the efforts of the Southland Charity Hospital.” - Melissa Vining

It is not too late to text ‘TRACTOR’ to 4644 to make a $3 donation or visit tractortrek.co.nz to sponsor a kilometre of the trek.

