Update – Missing Boy In Tolaga Bay, Gisborne
Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that the four-year old missing
from Tolaga Bay has been found safe and well.
He was
found at about 10:45 am and has now been reunited with his
family.
Police would like to thank everyone who
offered their assistance in searching for
him.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses
For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>